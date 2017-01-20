Leonard Galan: If state won’t build water storage, I won’t quit watering my lawn

The next time the state asks me to let my yard go dry because of a drought, I will ignore the request. I have not heard of any legislation in California to support building more water storage. Do we not think the population in California will continue to grow? And I guess we think there will not be another severe drought.
I am not God, but I can tell you for certain there will be another drought. Mother Nature has given the California legislature a clear clear message: Build it and keep California safe from drought. With this rain, she has given us a gift and more time to get it done.
Leonard Galan, Modesto
