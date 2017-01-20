Ed McGrath: President Trump, please keep Medicare Advantage

Like many veterans, I supported Donald Trump for president and I really hope he will “make America great again.”
As the new administration starts, I’m asking President Trump to support Medicare Advantage – a program that many seniors use to stay healthy. One way Medicare Advantage keeps seniors healthy is by prioritizing preventative care. And for those who live on a fixed income, like myself, Medicare Advantage limits out-of-pocket expenses.
What a lot of people might not know is that veterans also use this program as their main source of health coverage – because it’s more convenient, allows you to keep your doctor and is just overall easier to use.
With all the changes expected for health care, I’m asking President Trump to protect and strengthen Medicare Advantage. It’s a great program that works for many of us veterans who voted for him.
Ed McGrath, Modesto
