Jane Hardin: Hopefully, lowering cost of prescriptions will be part of Trump’s plan

As a senior citizen, I am concerned about the possible loss of the doughnut hole discount which was negotiated as part of the Affordable Care Act. I use my Medicare prescription benefit for one – and only one – drug, which has no generic or alternative. The price is currently $525 a month for 30 pills. With the 60 percent discount, I will pay $210 instead of the full $525. This year I will be in the doughnut hole after six months.
Use a discounted program for high drug costs you say? It’s not eligible for Medicare insured. I enjoy the zero co-pays on mammograms, my yearly wellness visit and lab work under ACA. However, losing the prescription discount will be a budget buster for me.
Furthermore, the drug manufacturer raises the price four times a year. Real health care reform for me means bringing the high cost of prescription drugs down. I hope this is part of President-elect Trump’s plan.
Jane Hardin, Modesto
