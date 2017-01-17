Don Schedler: Modesto police repeatedly ignore evidence of crimes

Last year my security system got a picture of an individual vandalizing the wall of my car wash; car, license plate and individual. Cops said is was a civil matter and refused to take a report. Today, when arriving at my car wash, I found damage to the control box, electronic controls and credit card reader. My security system again got a good picture of the individual, car and license number.
Since this was intentional vandalism, and in the area of $1,000 in damages, I decided to call the police. The operator took the information and informed me that an officer would be there when available. After waiting three hours, I called again. Again the operator told me an officer would be there when available. After waiting two more hours (five total), I finally realized how our city keeps the crime figures so low; they merely don’t show up to write a report or they wait you out hoping you won’t report it. I went home.
I will never again vote for any type of tax increase in this city. Better off to get a concealed carry permit.
Don Schedler, Modesto
Comments