Bruce R. Frohman: Protests meaningless against Denham, unless you vote him out

Re “Despite advocates’ outcry, Denham votes to repeal Obamacare” (Front page, Jan. 14): On Jan. 12, protestors stood in front of Rep. Jeff Denham’s district office asking that he not vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Protesting is futile because the congressman doesn’t care what citizens want or need. The congressman voted for repeal without sponsoring a replacement. Denham has his own political agenda. Protestors will prevail only if they turn him out of office at an election.
As a radical politician, Rep. Denham voted to shut down the entire government to further his agenda. He does not care whether his constituents are hurt by his actions. On Jan. 2, Denham voted to shut down the Office of Congressional Ethics. Denham has refused to disclose how he voted because he does not believe in transparent government. Denham, if I am wrong, tell us how you voted.
Our region’s lack of economic prosperity is directly linked to Denham’s inattention to our needs. He makes little effort to bring money into his district. On different occasions, his staff has ignored requests for assistance. One request was for funding of highway 132 construction. How is that project progressing? Denham’s propagandists will defend him. Look at his actions, not his words.
Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto
Comments