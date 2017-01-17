George Kilian: Shouldn’t Republicans have a plan before repealing Obamacare?

Re “Despite advocates’ outcry, Denham votes to repeal Obamacare” (Front page, Jan. 14): Jeff Denham explained that he voted to repeal the ACA in part because there’s a shortage of doctors who accept MediCal. And “many Americans are still without the care they need.” So, if I follow his logic, Congress wants to fix these problems by eliminating coverage for even more Americans? Forgive me if I have doubts about Congress’ “plan” to replace the ACA. I note they’ve had six years to come up with a replacement and have zip to show.
Any idiot can see there are problems to be fixed with the ACA. But in Congress, we seem to have a special kind of idiot.
George Kilian, La Grange
