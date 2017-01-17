Letters to the Editor

January 17, 2017 5:25 PM

Mary Martin: Let Denham know lack Obamacare alternative unacceptable

Re “Despite advocates’ outcry, Denham votes to repeal Obamacare” (Front page, Jan. 14): To the 25,462 Valley residents who will lose their health care with the blessing of Jeff Denham, here is a suggestion: Any time you become ill, pay the representative a visit at his office in Modesto (4701 Sisk Road, Suite 202.). Tell him you’re there for the “affordable, accessible, patient-based health care” he promised you. Prepare to wait. And wait. And wait. Be sure to thank him.

Mary Martin, Modesto

