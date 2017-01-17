James Leon Petty: Big raises don’t seem fair to those on Social Security

I see that our wonderful Modesto City Council decided to give more pay increases to police managers. The increases will be from 12 percent to 14.5 percent along with more goodies. These managers are now paid $110,718 to $182,992. Also, I see the county supervisors voted to increase their pay 3.5 percent. It must be great to be able to vote your own pay raises. And here I sit wondering what to do with my Social Security raise of 0.3 percent. For me, that amounts to $2, almost enough to buy myself a cup of coffee. The people must wonder what these so-called leaders are doing with taxpayer money.
James Leon Petty, Modesto
