Marilyn L. Wood: Even if Trump is a buffoon, he’s still the president

I have always known of The Bee’s liberal bias, but wasn’t aware that you are unpatriotic until now. I’m shaken to my core by your political cartoons, headlines and some of your editorials.
Get over Donald Trump. He’s a buffoon, but now he’s our buffoon. We have no choice but to hope for the best; he won fairly. Hillary lost because of her own corruption, and because people are tired of the progressive agenda.
Please stop perpetuating the division and hatred that are tearing us apart. Give the man a chance. Maybe, just maybe, he can do some good things.
I have lost respect for John Lewis, and am dismayed that you chose to slant the story by headlining how Trump’s words are fueling anger – Lewis started it with his divisive words. While I hope for some genius in Trump, he is a dimwit when attacked and predictably replies with unproductive, mean tweets.
In four years we will have another election. In the meantime would you please “let up” and support the Constitutional process?
Marilyn L. Wood, Modesto
