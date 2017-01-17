Scott Turner: Forget spin doctoring, Trump spokeswoman tries to change reality

In a recent interview between CNNs’ Chris Cuomo and Kellyanne Conway, newly appointed strategist for the Trump administration, I was struck by her comment about what we should believe when our new president speaks to us. “You always want to go by what’s come out of his mouth rather than look at what’s in his heart.”
In the past we had “spin doctors” who could turn words around and make us believe that what we heard may have been misinterpreted. Now we have “strategists” who want to take what we have seen and heard (or Tweeted) and tell us that it is not what we thought it was. These people are “reality changers.”
Our grandchildren have been taught to “use your words” when they are struggling to communicate some distress or issue. Our incoming president should understand that words have meaning and it is the only way that we can comprehend his intent, feelings or thoughts.
If we are left to try to figure out what is in this person’s heart I would counter that, at this point, it appears that it may be a black hole of racism, misogyny, sexism, untruths and self-centeredness. But then that is my reality.
Scott Turner, Modesto
Editor’s note: Kellyanne Conway’s comment was to admonish the press for reporting on what Donald Trump says, not what he thinks.
Comments