Bret Carroll: Laying out the case against ‘The Donald’

How is Donald Trump uniquely unfit for the presidency? Let me count the ways.
1) He has demonstrated unprecedented hostility to a free press.
2) His unprecedented hostility to our national intelligence organizations puts the country at serious security risk.
3) Even in 140 characters he cannot articulate his thoughts coherently.
4) He routinely dismisses the dissent and criticism so essential in a free society.
5) He consistently displays an emotional insecurity and instability that make him easily manipulable, and therefore a security threat.
6) He has repeatedly expressed disrespect for women, blacks, Mexicans and members of other historically disadvantaged groups.
7) His regular insistence on how smart he is suggests either a lack of the self-confidence needed for the job, a belief he is superior to the rest of us or both.
8) His global business dealings have an unusually large potential to generate severe conflicts of interest.
9) Insofar as election-related Russian hacking amounts to an attack on our country, he committed treason (on national television!) by encouraging and even inviting it.
I wish my country luck and urge the majority who opposed “The Donald” to take it back.
Bret Carroll, Turlock
