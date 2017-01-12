Letters to the Editor

January 12, 2017 5:29 PM

Edwin Silva: Do you think those I helped cared that it was Mexican blood?

I’ve recently joined the Gallon Club by donating for the eighth time at the local blood bank. What a great way to start the year! For every time you give, it helps save three lives. I make no excuses for trying to build up karma points, because I’m trying to get into heaven. Did the math, and my contributions have had a direct positive impact on 24 precious lives! With that said, I’m showing the world the complete opposite of what President-elect Orange Hitler says about my people. Life-giver, never been a life-taker, nor have I ever raped a single soul.

Now Donald Trump is backtracking, doing a complete 180 on his views about Mexico and Mexicans in general. I see through his ruse and double-speak. Hopefully a lot of other people do, too. If you don’t, I would love to sell you some ocean front property ... in Arizona

Edwin Silva, Modesto

