January 12, 2017 5:24 PM

Dave Warner: Trump should try acting like a president, if he can

Dear Donald,

Those of us who didn’t vote for you have been accused of whining about the outcome. But the biggest whiner is you. You can’t fathom the fact that you lost the popular vote, you continue to berate people, thinking that putting them down will make you look better. Here’s a novel idea: If you want to become popular, try acting like the presidency is not about you and your inner circle of friends. Look at it as a call to serve all of us American citizens. This guarantees a rise in your popularity. I fear if you don’t do that, you will most likely be destroyed from the inside over the next four years.

Dave Warner, Turlock

