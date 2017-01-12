Luella Cole: Streep a national treasure; Dallas columnist a national disgrace

Re “Streep’s rant hateful, ignorant, insulting” (Page 11A, Jan. 11): I listened to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes message in its entirety. After reading your op-ed piece reprinted in my local newspaper, Mark Davis, I would have to say that the only “spewing of derisive venom” came from your pen – not from the dignified voice of Meryl Streep.
You say that “no decent human being could have voted for a monster such as she described.” The description she gave of Trump’s mocking of reporter Serge Kovaleski was accurate. I saw it, and it nauseated me. You and other Trump supporters might try as much as you can to explain it away, but it did happen.
After watching and listening to the things Trump says and does for almost a year, I cannot fathom the kind of anger and despair that would allow any person to set aside decency and vote to put such a man in the White House.
Meryl Streep is, as you say, “a national treasure.” And not just on film.
Luella Cole, Modesto
