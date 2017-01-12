Leslie Shaw Klinger: Keep your nasty habits to yourself, whatever they are

I don’t know if someone smokes marijuana in the privacy of their own home, just as I don’t care if they drink alcohol, smoke a cigarette or do any other drug there. If I don’t have to breathe in your smoke; if you are not negatively impacting the lives of any children you are raising; if my family is safe from you – then have at it. Your personal behavior is your business until it negatively impacts me or makes it my responsibility to care for you. Then, until you are ready to take full responsibility for your life, I am not interested in your opinion as to how that care is given.
Stop making me walk through your cigarette smoke, your pot smoke, or look for needles in the sandbox at the playground or sweep up the glass from your liquor bottles. If you are an alcoholic or drug addict, and have lost the power of choice, I understand. There is help available. Please take it. If, however, all you want to do is smoke or get high, do it at home. And clean up after yourself.
Leslie Shaw Klinger, Modesto
