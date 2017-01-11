Larry Hunter: Arrest San Fran’s elitist snobs who thumb their noses at authority

Re “S.F. not liable in woman’s murder, judge decides” (Page 8A, Jan. 10): After reading the article, I need to vent. The elected officials of California (liberals/elitists and other condescending snobs) have publically declared they do not have to obey federal law and are telling taxpayers it’s OK to disregard any law they don’t agree with including California law. This only leads to anarchy, which the left is pushing to occur. This can’t happen, and as a result I recommend the following:
An illegal killed a U.S. citizen in San Francisco because the mayor and city council declared the city a sanctuary city. I would suggest the federal government send U.S marshalls and arrest San Francisco’s mayor and city council, charge all with aiding and abetting murder and try them somewhere other than California or New York. Maybe the rest of the country will get the message.
The saddest part is the current administration believes they are the only ones capable of making these intelligent decisions and anyone not living in San Fran or L.A. is regarded as an idiot, racist and deplorable. My word to the world is avoid these cities as they are as bad as the Middle East.
Larry Hunter, Modesto
