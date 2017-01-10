J. Jason Gale: Are we headed back into the Cold War at the planet’s expense?

Which kind of “great” do you want? In 1945, America, the only nuclear power, was history’s undisputed greatest nation. The Soviet Union, a distant second, bolstered its greatness by a land-grab, occupying Eastern Europe. The U.S. demonstrated its greatness by reconstructing Western Europe with the Marshall Plan.
Later, both countries vied for greatness in Korea, during the Cold War, in Vietnam, through the space race and in Afghanistan. Today, Vladimir Putin is attempting to recapture some Stalinesque greatness by rekindling the Cold War.
In recent international agreements the U.S. has settled for a smaller slice of the pie in exchange for a good-neighbor policy of cooperating with other nations, encouraging global economic growth especially in the Third World and reducing inequalities that can fester into conflicts. Our goals have been a stable world and a footnote in history regarding our humanitarian nature.
Now we embark on a renewed quest for greatness. The question is, will history measure our greatness in riches gained at the expense of peoples less able to compete with a superpower? Or will history define the pursuit of our own self-interest as an opportunity for greatness squandered?
J. Jason Gale, Riverbank
