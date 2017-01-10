James McKay: How did Jeff Denham vote and why is it still secret?

After the secret vote among Republicans in the House of Representatives to dismantle and the Office of Congressional Ethics, Rep. Jeff Denham has refused to respond as to how he voted. Perhaps some reporter with The Bee could give us a civics lesson to explain how matters of very high importance to the American public could even be allowed to be conducted in secret.
James McKay, Oakdale
Editor’s note: Republicans inserted language to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics into a wide-ranging package of rules governing House procedures. The language was authored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, a target of an OCE report. Public outcry required Republicans to remove the rule. Because rules are not laws, per se, individual votes remain secret.
