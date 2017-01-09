James P. Mulrooney: Why is Bee smearing hardworking DA’s office?

I have respected Jeff Jardine’s articles until his smear piece on assistant district attorney Marlissa Ferreira and District Attorney Birgit Fladager (“What price will Stanislaus County DA pay for judge’s ire?” Dec. 31). Sunday’s opinion piece “Judge’s ire in slaying case signals DA’s Office disarray” (Page 2D, Jan. 8) was pathetic.
Trial by news is treacherous.
How many terrabytes of information are on those 10 discs? It is incredibly naive to think that every scrap of discovery could be digested by the DA’s office. I have only witnessed one day of this farce and Ferreira seemed to be the most prepared person in the courtroom. The multitude of defense attorneys would pile on when one would object to some arcane minutia. Judge Barbara Zuniga was openly hostile to the prosecution and I want to know the monetary cost of her “protecting the integrity of the proceedings.”
I agree with you in that her freeing the accused was jaw-dropping. And your reporter quoted an expert, McGeorge Law School professor Mike Vitiello, as saying something like the length of this preliminary hearing is astonishing.
Maybe we should shoot for the record for the longest preliminary hearing in California history. The meter is running for the defendants and our citizens should appreciate the hard work and dedication of our District Attorney’s office and especially that of Marlisssa Ferriera.
James P. Mulrooney, Modesto
