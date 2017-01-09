Theodore Mills: So thankful our founding fathers set up electoral college

I am fed up with all the carping from the left about about the results of the recent presidential election, and the need to abolish or alter the Electoral College. I think the founding fathers had it right: The Electoral College system functioned just as it was designed. The reality of the popular vote is that if you took the votes cast in California and New York away from both candidates, Trump wins big in the popular vote, too. The founding fathers established our electoral system to help prevent the entrenched, elitist status quo (in this case, bi-coastal liberals) from railroading the election and foisting their narrow set of beliefs unencumbered upon the entire population of America. Thank you, founding fathers, and thanks to my high school civics teacher.
Theordore Mills, Modesto
Comments