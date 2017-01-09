Yvonne Hudson: We’re not crying over election, we’re organizing

It looks like that swamp draining didn’t go well. Call what Donald Trump has done a swamp “replacement.” He may have gotten rid of the swamp water, gators and snakes, but now we have snake-oil and slimy humans swimming and lurking around and not working in your best interests. If you look forward to living in Trumpland, good luck. If you are under 60, you should plan on getting screwed. If you are a true American patriot, download, print and read a copy of “Indivisible: A Practical Guide for Resisting The Trump Agenda.” It’s only 26 pages. Then organize and speak out.
We are not “crybabies.” We just want a country that has liberty and justice for all!
Yvonne Hudson, Modesto
