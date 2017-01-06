David Ablett: Water grab is about SoCal development, not fish

Re “State extends deadline for river flow comments” (Front page, Dec. 29): Really folks, it’s about time to stop beating around the bushes. No one really cares about water for the fish or water for westside crops. Let’s say what this dust storm is really about. It’s about cheap land development in Southern California. To be exact it’s the $15.6 billion that Gov. Jerry Brown wants to spend to divert water to the LA basin in the latest attempt to quench their thirst for more water to build more homes and fill their swimming pools and flush their toilets.
That’s a shared cost throughout the entire state. Every citizen has to pay that bill. What a deal. It’s cheaper than having to fund the cost of building desalination plants. Think about it! If Southern California was self-sustaining for water, we would not have a fish problem nor would we have a westside problem. We would have plenty of water. It’s time for our representatives to tell the developers, “No more development without a viable source to service it.” This truly is a fight worth fighting and it’s time for all of Northern California to just say NO!
David Ablett, Modesto
