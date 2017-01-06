Eugene L. Conrotto: Thank goodness we won’t have to suffer having health insurance

Sure, George W. Bush lied about Iraq and weapons of mass destruction. Cheney tortured people. Trickle-down economics caused a near calamitous rerun of the Great Depression. Russia toyed with the American election process. Republican Congressional leaders and right-wing pundits conducted an eight-year holy war to put this uppity president in his place then they elevated a sociopath to the presidency. But at least they didn’t go so far as to try to get working people health insurance.
Eugene L. Conrotto, Modesto
