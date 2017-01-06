Vincent Lane: How does Clinton look now, all you Hillary haters?

For those Democrats and independents who lacked a reason to vote for Hillary Clinton, it must be dawning on you what you did. Perhaps you’re a Jill Steinist or a Gary Johnsonite (both of whom Naderized the election), or a disgruntled millennial who sat out the election as Bernie’s Revolution waned. Perhaps you voted independent and bought into some of the press and all of the cable news theories of “equivalency,” which portrayed both candidates as being equally flawed.
After observing an unhinged president-elect trying to conduct foreign policy via Twitter and openly advocating a nuclear arms race, it’s worth recalling Hillary’s repeated warnings that this is someone who should never have access to the nuclear codes. So there you have it, a solid reason to have voted for her. You needed nothing more. Any perceived shortcomings you had of her were absolutely dwarfed by the many threats he poses.
Emails verses an itchy trigger finger? It’s unfathomable you weighted them equally. In short, you blew it. Good luck explaining that to your grandkids in a couple of decades.
Vincent Lane, Empire
