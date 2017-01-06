Ingrid Balisha: Thanks Russia, for leveling the playing field against Hillary

From testimony before Congres: “This was a multifaceted campaign. So the hacking was only one part of it, and it also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news.” James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence.
Frankly, I would like to thank Russia. Their actions equalized the propaganda, disinformation and fake news that most of American media used against Donald Trump during the election and uses against limited government politicians on a daily basis.
Ingrid Balisha, Turlock
