Bob Schmitz: Now we know the ‘family values’ Republicans hold dear

I have to congratulate the Republican Party on winning the election. You beat us, not fair and square, because of the laws you passed specifically designed to keep citizens from voting, but legally. The same Republican Party that for many years claimed to be the party of family values, even boasting of it, implying Democrats weren’t. And now, at last, we know just what those Republican values are, as evidenced by Donald Trump, your leader.
By Trump’s own words and actions, those values are bigotry, racism, sexism, misogyny and lack of respect for mothers of war veterans and the handicapped. Plus, many of his tentative appointments are people who are successful business men, but who have demonstrated little respect for less fortunate people. Fortunately, by their vote, a majority of nearly 3 million American voters, Democrats, independents and some Republicans do not share those values. Evidently, though, those values are shared by many Republican Christians. Well, they’re not my family values, and certainly not those of Jesus Christ’s family.
Bob Schmitz, Oakdale
Comments