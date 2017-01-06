Tony Mistlin: How many can say this? I saw Jolson and Irving Berlin

Now that it’s 2017, I realized that I’m on of the few people alive in the United States who has seen both Al Jolson and Irving Berlin in person. I saw Irving Berlin in New York in a play called “This is the Army.” Service men and women in uniform were allowed into any Broadway show for free; we got to stand at the back of the theatre.
During the show, I turned to the person next to me and said “that guy playing the piano, why are they letting him sing – he can’t sing a note?” The guy told me “That’s Irving Berlin!” I saw Al Jolson in San Francisco in 1949 in a show featuring almost everybody who was famous in show business, but Al Jolson was by far the star of the show.
Tony Mistlin, Ripon
