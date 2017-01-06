Ann Jones: Was our representative among those voting to gut ethics watchdog?

How fascinating that the first action for 119 Republican members of the House of Representatives was to try to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics to apparently free themselves from outside oversight or vigilance. In 2008 this office was established to hold officials publicly accountable following the conviction of 21 public officials for corruption. I wonder what their next caucus might be – perhaps trying to reduce their annual 110 scheduled working days in DC. I’m also wondering which, if any, of our local representatives, whom we’ve entrusted to serve in our best interests, were among those 119 voting for this.
Ann Jones, Modesto
