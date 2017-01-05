Nancy Howard: Writers who call liberals ‘whiny,’ ‘looney’ upsetting to many

The two articles in the Opinion section of The Bee “Is America better off today?” (Page 1D, Jan. 1) and “California readies for a showdown with Trump” (Page 3D, Jan. 1) about the whiny and looney liberals, are upsetting to many of us who would be considered just that. We endured eight years of conservative stonewalling and racism on anything the administration proposed. It is amazing that President Obama was able to get as much accomplished as he did without rancor in such a climate.
At risk of having nasty words used, I will just say that, even though it is tempting to push back at all of the items the President-elect puts forward, I see the Democrats (liberals) balking at the illegal and unethical practices that came forward during the election. The President-elect seems to believe he is above the law and criticism. He seems to be getting a pass as well for much of the hateful rhetoric he uses.
I hope common sense prevails and we agree to do what is best for all people. The U.S. needs to show that we are leaders in diplomacy. As Don Kusler said, “we need to keep in mind the thoughtfulness, strength, and welcoming presence the Obamas ... and protect the progress we have made.”
Nancy Howard, Modesto
Editor’s note: There were two stories under the headline “Is America better off today?,” one from the liberal perspective and the other from the conservative. Ruben Navarrette Jr. (“California readies for a showdown with Trump,” is a generally conservative columnist. The Bee tries to present a variety of perspectives on its Opinions pages.
Comments