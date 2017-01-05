Rev. Darcy Baxter: Faith leaders reaching out to those fearful of the future

We, the undersigned leaders of various faith communities, are broken-hearted to see many in our country and county feeling so divided from one another. While some look forward to the upcoming inauguration, others grieve and fear for their safety. In such stressful times, it is easy for us to look at those who are different as strange and utterly other than who and what we are. However, our various faith traditions instruct us to practice compassion and hospitality. Our various faith traditions also instruct us to care for the most vulnerable among us – and there are indeed so many vulnerable among us here in Stanislaus County.
We pledge to do everything we can to be in solidarity with those most vulnerable among us and to create spaces of hospitality and engagement. Difference need not divide us. Please join us on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22, at 2 p.m. at 10th Street Plaza, where we will gather to celebrate these values of compassion, hospitality and solidarity.
Rev. Darcy Baxter, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stanislaus County
Pastor James Ross, First Congregation Church of Ripon
Rev. Joshua Trautmann, Geneva Presbyterian Church
Rabbi Shalom Bochner
Rev. Sylvia Mueller, Light of Christ Lutheran Church
Rev. Michael Schiefelbein, College Avenue United Church of Christ
Pastor Erin Matteson, Modesto Church of the Brethren
Tom Broderick, Deacon-Diocese of Stockton (retired)
