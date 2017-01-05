Dorothy Walker: Turlock came through to make Christmas merry for less fortunate

Turlock Together and the Salvation Army Turlock wish to thank the many donors and volunteers whose contributions made this year’s 17th annual Christmas dinner for the lonely and less fortunate a rousing success.
We especially appreciated the fine coverage showcasing the event in The Modesto Bee by writer John Holland and photographer Andy Alfaro. An estimated 700 children and adults feasted on traditional Christmas turkey dinners prepared and served by a small legion of volunteers to guests seated at decorated tables with linen tablecloths in the Salvation Army’s gymnasium.
While it is virtually impossible to cite the names of all of the volunteers and donors due to their vast number, the list of notable helpers and contributors included Boy Scout Troop 21, First United Methodist Church, All-Saints Catholic Parish, the City of Turlock, AmeriPride Uniform Services, Olde Tyme Pasteries, US Foods and Modesto area distributors/bottlers of 7-Up, Coke and Pepsi -Cola.
Thank you all for your kindness and generosity.
Dorothy Walker, Turlock
