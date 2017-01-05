Jack Heinsius: GOP healthcare will be better, but for whom?

On entering office, Donald Trump, along with his new buddy-leader Paul Ryan, have pledged to immediately suspend the Affordable Care Act, revise it and replace it with something “better.” So you sick people – try and bleed a little slower while the Republican-controlled Congress, with its usual blazing speed, enacts the “better.”
And don’t let it bother you that they never seem to mention who it would be “better” for. Certainly it wouldn’t mean deepening the trough for the drug companies or the other profit-driven elements of the medical establishment.
Jack Heinsius, Modesto
