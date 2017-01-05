Robert Wright: Republicans are in control, but can they govern?

Our three branches of government were designed to have Congress be the most powerful. Republicans owned the 114th Congress. It currently has a single-digit approval rating and will hold a place in history as one of the most dysfunctional. They lacked the capacity to pass Kate’s Law, which was a Republican-sponsored bill with bipartisan support and 90-percent public approval rating. Other than voting 60-plus times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, what did they do?
How many jobs bills did they pass? Republicans now own the 115th Congress and they all have visions of grandeur. Will President Trump make all the difference? We will see.
One thing for sure, it is definitely going to be entertaining and newsworthy. I’m not expecting much more than the drama of a reality show, and very little in the way of progress.
Robert Wright, Hilmar
