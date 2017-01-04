Dave Johnson: Liberals are sore losers; Trump was the consensus pick

Re “Trump backers demean the winner” (Letters Jan. 2), the letter writer, just like the rest of you Hillary losers, are the ungracious ones. This letter provided no information, only vile innuendos and name-calling. You want this country to be together as one entity while behaving divisively. When will you realize that as many people that populate these United States there is that many opinions; this country functions under a consensus, not just you left-wingers.
The Constitution’s requirements for the presidency are that the person be native born and take an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution – qualifiers the departing president leaves to question. The people who believe this are not rioting, burning, pillaging or organizing marches. They believe that elections, like all contests, have winners and losers. When you lose, you try harder the next time – not hold your breath and the rest of the country hostage until you get your way.
You mention the popular vote, well even by that standard Donald Trump won. The number of counties across this nation that elected President Trump over Clinton was far greater. This great nation is ruled by the voices of all us men, and not just one man.
Dave Johnson, Modesto
Editor’s note: Donald Trump won 30 states and Hillary Clinton won 20, but Trump did not win the “popular vote,” losing to Clinton by 2,864,974 at last count.
