January 3, 2017 12:11 PM

Rita Matthews: Bee brought back memories (some good, some tragic) in special section

Thank you for last week's supplement of many beautiful and some heartbreaking photos. I loved the little baseball boys. President Obama’s visit to Yosemite was probably one of his most memorable days. The scenic river shots and photos of birds gave me smiles; the honoring of Deputy Dennis Wallace brought me to tears again with, along with our other local tragedies. Many of your subjects I question being traditions, even if they were interesting.

But why on earth did you select that terrible cover photo? What the heck is it?

Rita Matthews, Modesto

