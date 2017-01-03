Abe Rojas: Thanks to those who sent me back to YCCD board

As we begin the New Year, I wish to take this opportunity to thank the voters in Turlock, Denair and Hughson who supported my reelection as trustee for Area 3 of The Yosemite Community College District. I pledge to continue working with the existing board and to give a 100-percent effort to addressing the issues that effect the YCCD. I assure you I will be representing all students and residents of Area 3 in providing an environment for quality education offered at Modesto Junior College and Columbia College. Thank you to all who donated to my re-election and to my campaign manager, Lana Casey, and coordinator Tony Rojas and to family members and friends who walked precincts. Watch my Facebook page for our Thank You Hot Dog Bash on Jan. 26.
Abe Rojas, Turlock
