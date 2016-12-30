Charles R. Shetron: Obama shows disrespect to Founders, our Constitution

Among other contentious assertions he made during his last press conference on Dec. 16, the current president referred to the Electoral College as a “throwback” and inferred our Constitution (as written) lacked relevance. This mindset reflects the arrogant thinking of the so-called progressives who believe they have evolved to a point superior not only to the Founders but to the general population, which they believe should be directed (by them) from a centralized control point.
The inference disallows the genius of the Founders who took into consideration the strengths and weaknesses of the preceding 5,000 years of human political interaction and devised a system to minimize the negative impact of government upon the individual. The proof is in the fact that their system has lasted longer than any other single governance system in human history. The Progressives offer us a system that has failed many times, and in many places.
As to the evolution of Progressives, or anyone else, if you can point to anyplace on this planet where the lust for power, human greed or one group trying to forcefully impose their will on another group does not exist, I will agree that human evolution has occurred. Otherwise, we are the same human animal that existed at the time the Constitution was created.
Charles R. Shetron, Oakdale
Editor’s note: The oldest representative government, Iceland’s Althing, was established in the year 930 and has operated continuously except for a 45-year period.
Comments