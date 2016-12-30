John Mendosa: Wealthy nut farmers didn’t care when his well went dry

Good luck with this fight for water. I understand better then most the loss of water. My well went dry in June, 2014 (“Rush to drill is uneven,” Front Page, June 29, 2014), caused by groundwater pumping. I had lived here for 23 years without a problem with my water supply, but because of the massive over planting of water-thirsty trees, and the loss of river water for irrigation and the need for water to keep production up, farmers pumped more water – sucking the water my well could reach dry.
I got a lot of “I’m sorries” and “it’s too bad your well was so shallow,” and “maybe we can help with a low-interest loan for a new well.”
While I waited for a new well to be drilled (it took 18 months), it became news that there had been “record profits for nut farmers.”
I generally love the farming community because I’m from the same self-reliant stock. But when you take from one to profit another, I have issues with that. Fight the good fight for your water, but mark my words, there are dead trees in your future.
John Mendosa, Ceres
