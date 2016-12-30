Daniel Marsh: Ceres should provide shelter for its homeless residents

If you had done a very comprehensive social needs assessment of our county, it would show a great need for a homeless shelter of good size in Ceres. Hughson just added a new shelter foe the homeless and Turlock upgraded its homeless services. The homeless live all over the county and Ceres is an important center of a large, ingrained and systemic homeless population.
Any new homeless center can follow successful models in Modesto run by the Salvation Army or the Gospel Mission. Some government funding is available through the city and county governments. This takes planning and the political will to at least to try.
A homeless shelter in Ceres would take the pressure off existing shelters and it help provide other services to this population. Let’s just do it.
Daniel Marsh, Ceres
