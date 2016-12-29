Greg Salyer: Community sent strong message to Water Board

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, our community rallied together, showed up and spoke up to the State Water Resources Control Board. We delivered a loud and clear message that we will fight their water grab.
The five state Water Board members came to Modesto and faced more than nine hours of strong public testimony and technical, thoughtful presentations from area agencies including Modesto Irrigation District.
As we’ve said many times before and our community echoed in unison, this proposal will have devastating and lasting impacts to all. The State Water Board continues to be repeatedly asked to please pay attention to our better science and better solutions for achieving a healthy fishery. Their call for solely more water isn’t the answer. No one knows better than we do that we can meet the needs of our ecosystems while balancing the needs of our region.
The Board extended the comment period on this unimpaired river flow proposal to March 17. You still have time to voice your opinions in writing or again in person on Jan. 3 at the final public hearing in Sacramento. MID will press forward and I encourage our community to continue to stand with us.
This fight isn’t over yet.
Greg Salyer, General Manager, MID
