Paul Rigmaiden: Electoral College votes should be proportional

One of the problems with the Electoral College has to do with the “winner-take-all” states, and the frustration that results when a candidate wins the popular vote but loses in the Electoral College.
One solution would be for every state to apportion electors based on the number of votes a particular candidate receives during a presidential election. This strikes me as reasonable. As for the outcome of the most recent presidential election, we shall see what we shall see, won’t we?
Paul Rigmaiden, Modesto
Comments