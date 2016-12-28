Michael A. Clarke: Trump supporters’ consciences should be troubled

I do not believe that all Republicans are racist, homophobic, misogynistic bigots. However, they supported a presidential candidate who, shown by his words and actions, is a racist, homophobic, misogynistic bigot. I hope their consciences are troubled.
I feel sorry for the folks who believed the campaign promises of new jobs, “draining the swamp” of Washington insiders, and a return to American “greatness.” It seems that their candidate is in the mold of the big business Robber Barons of old who set out to increase their wealth at the expense of the American people. The price they may pay in exchange for their votes might include no health insurance if they get sick, unbreathable polluted air, and dangerous working conditions (if they are fortunate enough to have jobs).
History tells us that it was a Republican president, Teddy Roosevelt, who fought to take the country back from the original Robber Barons by breaking up their business monopolies and establishing government regulations that protected and benefited the American people. In contrast to Teddy Roosevelt, we will soon have a Republican president who will support the policies of his Robber Baron big business colleagues while ignoring the well-being of the American people.
Michael A. Clarke, Salida
