Robert W. Stanford: Postpartum depression is very real

Re “Woman gives birth in Walmart bathroom, leaves baby in trash” (Page 6A, Dec. 25): A mother put her hours old baby in a bathroom trashcan at Walmart. And everyone faults the mother for a moral failing. Who can blame them? What mother would do this? Postpartum depression is a fighting word on public forums. Because only a scumbag lowlife would even suggest that there could be the possibility of understanding and empathy owed at all to the mother.
My first bad experience in life was due to this very real affliction. But I was taught that the culpability was no one’s; that my mother was ill, not unwanting of me. Why throw my life in the trash (again) just because I believe in the possibilities of rehabilitation from a very probable illness for people I don’t even know? That would be as idiotic as charging the mother with a felony with no other consideration of probable existing conditions.
I think that she loves her baby very much, but something in her mind and/or life brought her to this horrible pass. Best wishes and blessings to mother and child. Today I pray for the mother to get better and both to be reunited. Pray with me or against me. Someone is listening either way.
Robert W. Stanford, Modesto
