Mary L. Burch: America voted and now we must prepare for the worst

I hope and pray that at the end of four years I am able to say to all of the people who voted for King Hump that I apologize for all of the things I have written about him to The Bee instead of saying: What do we do now? I told you what was going to happen to our beautiful United States and you just wouldn’t listen, so now tell all of us what do we can do now? Where do we go when our electric grid has been shut down and we go back 200 years and try to survive. I read the book “A Moment Later;” everyone needs to read this book. It could very well happen. I’m going to start stocking up now on all of the necessities. I am even going to buy me an old ’50s car that doesn’t need electricity to run. Good luck everyone.
Mary L. Burch, Modesto
Comments