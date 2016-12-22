Ross Lee: There is a reason for this season, and so we celebrate

The world celebrates a holiday named for a Jewish man known as “the Christ,” but we easily forget the identity of Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus was born of a virgin Jewish girl named Mary some 2,000 years ago in Palestine. Christians believe Jesus was, and is, the son of the living God, God incarnate, fully God and fully man, exactly the same as the rest of us except without sin.
In His three years of ministry in Roman-occupied Palestine, Jesus performed miracles, healed the afflicted, fed multitudes, raised the dead and taught anyone who would listen. He demonstrated the basis for all of God’s commandments to the nation of Israel: self-giving love. He taught us to turn the other cheek, love our enemies, do good to those who hate us, go the extra mile, welcome the prodigal son, be a good Samaritan, pick up our cross and lay our lives, and most important, to love God with all of our heart and our neighbors as ourselves.
Jesus’ followers thought He would overthrow the Roman government and establish a kingdom. Jesus did do that, but in a way His followers never imagined. After being betrayed, Jesus was falsely accused, unlawfully convicted, horribly tortured and mocked, and executed by being nailed to a cross. But Jesus did not stay dead. As the Hebrew prophets foretold, after three days the Messiah was resurrected.
No one has heard from the Roman Empire for over 1,500 years. From the band of 12 disciples, there are now roughly 2.2 billion Christians. While we make merry this season, it is worth pausing to consider the reason for our joy: The son of God came to earth, died for our sins, and rose from the dead so that we can spend eternity with Him.
Ross W. Lee, Modesto
Comments