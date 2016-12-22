Kent Mitchell: In praise of three who have stood up to entrenched power

There are three citizens of this area who deserve acknowledgment for performing outstanding public services despite difficult circumstances. They are local heroes.
Linda Santos and Gail Altieri won election to the Oakdale Irrigation Board and soon found themselves disagreeing with the board majority on a few issues. As a result, they were isolated and not given adequate information in a timely manner prior to the meetings. Now, Santos is facing an upcoming recall election which – to this observer – seems entirely unfair. In the face of extreme pressure from a group used to getting their way, these two women have stood strong.
Ex-Turlock city councilman Steven Nascimiento also came up against significant money and power interests when he bucked the mayor and the council majority in siding with the non-profit certified farmers market as well as campaign donation limits. Nascimiento proved prescient in the farmers-market flap. Despite losing a close election, Nascimiento showed class in his farewell speech. No one should be surprised.
All three of these individuals showed great courage in standing up for what they believe in despite great pressure from established powers. We need more people like these three in public service.
A joyous and merry Christmas to all.
Kent Mitchell, Riverbank
