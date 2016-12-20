Brooks Judd: It’s obvious, FBI, Trump thugs colluded to create a ‘tzarist triumph’

It’s official. The CIA confirmed the obvious. Donald Trump did collude with Russia’s Vladimir Putin to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s campaign, insuring a tainted Trump tzarist triumph.
Trump’s Seditious Scheme: Put Putin in Trump’s camp, utilize the FBI to leak misinformation and lies about Hillary Clinton just days prior to the election, and then tap into Trump’s treasure trove of treasonous thugs and hire them to patrol the heavily Democratic minority voting precincts to insure that right wing Republican Jim Crow voting laws are “properly” enforced.
Loyal citizens of the United States will not rest until Trump is impeached, Putin’s illicit Kremlin influence in American democracy is rightfully banished, the seditious cabal of Trump created cadre of corrupt colluding FBI agents are fired and that the Trump-financed hooligans who facilitated voter suppression are fined and jailed. America deserves better than this. We are not the United Soviet States of Amerika.
Brooks Judd, Turlock
Comments