Dave Molesworth: No wonder Trump likes Putin, he’s rich and thoroughly corrupt

Vladimir Putin is one of the richest men in the world. The $85 billion he has “acquired” was stolen from his country through a campaign of systematic bullying, imprisoning political adversaries and murder. Putin is the definition of a ruthless dictator who steals his country’s wealth for his own enrichment.
Donald Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State happily appears with Putin in photographs. His company, ExxonMobil, lost a $1.5 billion when Putin illegally invaded Crimea and the U.S.-imposed sanctions halted a deal with Russia. Exxon/Mobil will be getting its money soon under the corrupt Trump administration. Who knows what Trump’s cut will be?
Trump’s national security advisor is also in chummy photos with Putin at Russian state dinners. Trump declared his love of Putin during his campaign and now, as President-elect, he openly favors Russia over our own intelligence agencies. Trump’s Secretary of Labor hates labor. Trump’s Secretary of Education hates public education. Trump’s Secretary of the Treasury is a failed banker who robbed Americans of their homes during the Republican-housing crisis. The profiteers are on the march. And under the leadership of these greedy men, Trump has almost completed his biggest con – robbing the U.S. Treasury.
Dave Molesworth, Modesto
Comments