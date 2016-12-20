Mary VanDerostyne: These tears are for our great nation, not because Hillary lost

A few words from a “crybaby.” Yes, there have been tears, but not because Hillary Clinton “lost the contest.” This isn’t a reality shows; this is reality. We cry for the loss of democracy, the attack on human decency, and the denigration of anyone not white, male and straight. Those tears have morphed into a determination to hold Donald Trump accountable. And if the people who voted for him are honest with themselves, they should be doing the same.
Your “populist” candidate is showing his true intentions before even taking office, by packing his cabinet with the very people he said he would “drain from the swamp.” Not much talk about “the wall” or “locking her up” is there? To quote Trump: “That plays great before the election, now we don’t care.”
Trump voters are only a small fraction of this country; you may be loud and offensive, but you still make up less than 25 percent of the population. Your great leader was beaten by nearly 3 million votes. Funny how Trump wanted the Electoral College abolished before the election; now he calls their vote for him a mandate. No, a mandate is when a majority of people vote for you.
Mary VanDerostyne, Ripon
