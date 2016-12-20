Art Rossetti: No wonder Obama was a failure, his team had no business experience

After 8 years of academicians and bureaucrats who had never been in a business a day in their lives running the government, thank heavens Donald Trump is actually choosing business people for cabinet posts. It’s nice to know that whoever is regulating you has a clue about what you do and doesn’t automatically think you must be a crook because you have a business license. The people Obama chose had been sheltered all their lives in either schools or government and simply hated anyone who wasn’t.
At 1.8 percent growth, Obama had the lowest growth rate of any 2-term president in history. Forty-seven percent of those polled by Gallup said they were underemployed. Home ownership is at its lowest point in 40 years. One would have thought that since he took over an economy at its nadir the growth numbers would naturally have been strong, but the academicians and bureaucrats throttled recovery at every turn. I hate having Trump as our president, but he is surrounding himself with people who know what’s really up and not what the latest classroom theory of what should be up is. Hillary showed her lack of strength and moral character when she refused to speak to her supporters the night of the election.
Art Rossetti, Manteca
Editor’s note: Three of the nine members of the current Obama cabinet have significant business experience: Steven Chu worked at AT&T Bell Laboratories, Shaun Donovan was managing director of Prudential Mortgage, and Ken Salazar owned and operated a Dairy Queen and several radio stations. According to Salon, seven of Obama’s nine appointees have private-sector experience.
